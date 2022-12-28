Kawhi Leonard Reveals Advice He Gave Pascal Siakam With Toronto Raptors

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard faced his former Toronto Raptors squad on Tuesday night, and came away with another victory. It was a solid showing for Leonard, who consistently made the right play out of double and triple-teams, racking up eight assists to just one turnover.

Leonard was up against Toronto's star Pascal Siakam, who finished with 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. After the game, Leonard was asked about Siakam's development, and if there was any specific advice that was passed down during his one season with the Raptors.

"A little of everything," Leonard said. "I think it's just me watching him and being his teammate, you know having some of those nights when you do come in and have 30, and then you come back and have five. Just not getting down on yourself. You know, really just telling him, 'When you miss a shot, shoot the next one.' Just trying to build that confidence. But all the credit is to him, he is doing it now. He is out there being very consistent, playing great basketball, and you can just see it out there with his confidence and how he's attacking and making his teammates better."

Leonard shared some of the advice he gave Siakam, but ultimately complemented Toronto's star for going out there and making it happen on a nightly basis.

