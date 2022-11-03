Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Story of Biggest Rookie Mistake

Kawhi Leonard is a man of very few words. Very few have heard some of his NBA stories or know anything about him. That being said, Leonard unexpectedly revealed a story of his biggest rookie mistake via NBA Canada.

"I had a duty to bring donuts and I bought donuts the day before and put them in the refrigerator", Leonard said. "When I brought them to practice everybody knew they were a day old. So, if you bought a donut, don't put them in the refrigerator."

Kawhi Leonard was already a pivotal member of the San Antonio Spurs when he was a rookie, so it's hard to imagine he got too harsh of a punishment for bringing day-old donuts.

As great as it is to reminisce about Kawhi Leonard's rookie days, the task at hand is much more serious for the Clippers. The team is hoping to achieve its first NBA Championship in franchise history this season, with a squad that's the deepest in franchise history. Unfortunately, Kawhi has only played 42 minutes this season due to stiffness in his knee. He's currently on pace to miss six games this season, with no clear timetable for a return. Fortunately, the injury doesn't seem to be a serious one.

For now, the LA Clippers seem to be on the right track, in the midst of a two-game winning streak. Up next, Leonard's former team he forgot to grab donuts for, the San Antonio Spurs.

