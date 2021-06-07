Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Playoff Mindset

Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Playoff Mindset

Kawhi Leonard has a very special type of mentality in the playoffs
Author:
Publish date:
Kawhi Leonard has a very special type of mentality in the playoffs

Kawhi Leonard is a very rare type of player in the NBA. He's never too high, never too low, and always seems to be calm and composed. Part of his ability to perform in the playoffs is because of that mentality - staying in the moment.

"Just because you played great in 9 Game 7's doesn't mean you're gonna play great in Game 10 and vice versa," Leonard said. "Sometimes when you're overconfident you play bad, when you're down on yourself, you play good. For me, it's about focusing on that moment."

With his back against the wall, Kawhi Leonard completely carried the Clippers. In two elimination games, Leonard averaged: 36.5 PPG, 8 RPG, 6 APG, 3 SPG, on 70% shooting.

The Clippers had so many moments to crumble against the Dallas Mavericks but never did. Perhaps the biggest moment was when they were down 19 points on the road after already being down 0-2 from losing at home.

"I'm glad that we showed character and we showed poise going down 2-0 going on the road, and that Game 3, that meant a lot to me this season," Leonard said. "Obviously it got us to this next round, but like I said, it's all about this year. Now we've got to see what we can do this year to higher our chances of winning this next round."

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are using this tough Dallas Mavericks playoff series as motivation for their upcoming series with the Utah Jazz. They dug themselves out of numerous holes, rose above, and are now in the Conference Semifinals.

"You just know to keep faith," Leonard said. "You know what you have gone through at times when we are at our worst and you could, you know, just propel from that, dig yourself out of a hole that you put yourself in. You know, it just gives you that confidence, I believe. But that being said, this is one series and we have to focus on the next one."

Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz is on Tuesday.

USATSI_16218020_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George's Reaction to Defeating Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

USATSI_16217735_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Playoff Mindset

USATSI_16181061_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game 7 Win Over Mavericks: 'We Never Gave Up'

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 7: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16209230
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 6 Win over the Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_16209209_168384702_lowres
News

Luka Doncic says Kawhi Leonard 'destroyed' the Mavericks in Game 6

USATSI_16209212_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

USATSI_16209374
News

Kawhi Leonard's Reaction to Forcing Game 7: 'I Definitely Didn't Want to Go Home'