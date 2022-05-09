Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Reveals New Shoes

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has another shoe with New Balance

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has released his latest New Balance sneakers, and they have a special relation to the LA Clippers' newest city edition threads. Along with maritime signal flags across the tongue, which have been featured on several Clippers jerseys, Kawhi's new kicks also boast a light blue and orange color-way that matches the team's current city edition uniforms.

As indicated in this Tweet from New Balance Basketball, Kawhi's newest shoes will become available for purchase on May 13th. The superstar forward did not get to feature any of his new kicks on the court this season, as he missed the entire year with ACL surgery, but Kawhi has now built a pretty significant line of shoes with New Balance that he will be able to feature next season.

The Clippers are understandably excited to get Kawhi back on the floor with what they feel is the perfect supporting cast around him and Paul George. The team has already re-signed Robert Covington, and will likely continue making complimentary moves this summer. By reinserting a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George into a core of players that proved their worth in expanded roles this past season, the Clippers are expecting to once again ascend themselves into championship contention.

While fans are eager to see Kawhi Leonard back on the court, his latest shoe release will provide some level of excitement while the off-season drags on.

