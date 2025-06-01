All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Toronto Raptors Tenure

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's former teammate Danny Green spoke on winning a championship with him with the Toronto Raptors

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Prior to arriving in his preferred destination on the LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard spent a rental season in Toronto. The result was as good as it gets.

Leonard, under coach Nick Nurse, led the Raptors to their only championship with a core featuring Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Danny Green, O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam before joining the Clippers in the offseason.

On a recent episode of "All The Smoke," Green spoke about playing with Leonard in Toronto.

"To see him become a superstar," Green began, "in Toronto it was like: this is who he is, and nothing phased him. He made it look easy. Nick put the ball in his hands and he figured it out."

That season, Leonard averaged 26.6 points, a mark he only surpassed the following season in 57 games with LA; 7.3 rebounds; 3.3 assists; and 2.2 stocks on near-50 percent shooting from the field.

Every season he was in San Antonio, Leonard's numbers increased, which Green bore witness to while on the Spurs amid their 2014 NBA championship run. Leonard's injury during the 2017-18 season eventually led to a fallout with San Antonio's front office that spurred his departure, and Green tagged along.

Now, both players have multiple championships, though Green has one more than Leonard after joining the Los Angeles Lakers for their 2020 title run following his stint in Toronto.

In other words, Leonard has a number to chase.

