Kawhi Leonard’s Ex-Teammate Reacts to Calls for Retirement
For the past five seasons, Kawhi Leonard has dealt with a plethora of injuries and issues with his leg. From a torn ACL to a torn meniscus to knee inflammation, it hasn't been an easy road for Leonard. On top of that, some critics like Kendrick Perkins have called for him to retire after the latest update that Leonard would miss the start of the regular season.
While critics like Perkins have called for Kawhi Leonard's retirement, one of Leonard's former teammates disagrees vehemently. During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Lou Williams gave a very passionate response to Perkins' statement.
"I don't think it's Perk's or any other person's place to say when it's time to retire," Williams said. "We just watched my man [Lonzo] Ball come back in Chicago from two years and have an impact on this preseason. When you're fighting for your career, when you're fighting to try and do things the right way, that's up for you to decide."
The biggest thing for Lou Williams is the fact that Kawhi Leonard keeps fighting to come back on the floor after every injury. Every time Kawhi gets injured, he returns to being a legitimate superstar on the court.
"Obviously, Kawhi has been going through this knee issue for quite some time now, but he's always made the effort to get back on the floor," Williams said. "The moment that he stops trying, then he should consider that conversation. Until then, he's still working hard, still rehabbing, still trying to give himself a chance to get back on the basketball floor and be one of the top players in the league."
Lou Williams doesn't believe it's Kendrick Perkins' place to say when Kawhi Leonard should retire, nor should it be anyone else's place in the media - it's hard to disagree with him.
