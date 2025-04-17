Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Teammate Reveals Message After Clippers Beat Warriors
If one thing has eluded the LA Clippers since Kawhi Leonard arrived in 2019, it's a healthy squad when the postseason arrives.
Leonard has played just 54 percent of regular-season games since joining the Clippers and cycled through several co-stars in the process, but this time around, he's been able to maintain his health alongside James Harden.
The Clippers closed their 2024-25 regular season out with a huge overtime win over the Golden State Warriors, led by a 33-point outing from Kawhi Leonard.
The forward appeared in nine straight wins dating back to March 26 to close the regular season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Clippers to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
That meant as much to him as it did the Clippers' fanbase.
"I'm happy I made it through the season healthy," Leonard texted former NBA star and ex-teammate Patrick Beverly.
Beverley couldn't help but smile.
"Damn," Beverley replied. "That's true. It's one of the few years my boy finished the season healthy."
With the Clippers now in prime position to make a run in the Western Conference Playoffs against a Denver Nuggets squad fresh off firing its coach, overall availability was going to be of utmost importance.
LA is simply glad it gets to reap the benefits of a healthy Leonard as a playoff underdog.
Tipoff of Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets is set for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.
