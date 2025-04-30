Kawhi Leonard's Gets Honest on Clippers' Blowout Loss to Nuggets
After winning two consecutive games to take a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, the LA Clippers have lost back-to-back games to fall behind 3-2.
The Clippers have been led by two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in their first-round series, as he is doing all he can on both sides of the ball to keep them alive. Still, they have fallen behind in the series and are now on the verge of elimination in their next outing.
In Tuesday's game, Leonard dropped 20 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 blocks on 8-15 shooting from the field, but LA ultimately got crushed 131-115.
There are a few obvious reasons why the Clippers lost on Tuesday night, but fingers can certainly be pointed at their disastrous first quarter. The Nuggets beat the Clippers 35-23 in the first period, and LA could not claw its way back.
After the game, Leonard got honest about what is causing their slow starts in these games.
"Wish I knew," Leonard said. "They’re getting out, getting easy layups early. Got some open threes… We just gotta stay there. Know what they’re doing and contest and make sure we’re there."
Leonard and the Clippers looked incredible to start the series, but certainly looked out of sorts on Tuesday night. Now, facing elimination, the Clippers need to figure things out.
The Clippers and Nuggets will face off for Game 6 on Thursday night back in LA, as Leonard and company head into a high-pressure matchup.