Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement After Clippers' Blowout Loss to Nuggets
Game 7 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets was highly anticipated, as both sides showed during the prior six contests that any game could go down to the wire, and despite the game being in Denver, it could still go anybody's way. However, the power of the home court was simply too much on Saturday night.
In a game where Denver's six best players all scored 15 or more points, they blew out the Clippers to send them home in the first round for the third-straight season. A humiliating way for the Clippers to go out, especially after their stellar end of season, star forward Kawhi Leonard made an honest statement after the game.
Speaking after the game to reporters, Leonard said that he felt the Clippers could've given a better effort, and the difference between them and the Nuggets isn't "30 points better."
Both teams finished the series with blowout wins, with the Clippers in Game 3 and the Nuggets in Games 5 and 7. Otherwise, three games were decided by three points or less, and it truly came down to which team made the better plays down the stretch.
Now, heading into the offseason after another failed season since the Leonard signing, the Clippers are sure to have plenty of questions to answer. As for the Nuggets, they'll travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
