Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement After Clippers-Bucks
The LA Clippers came out of the All-Star break looking like a team capable of making some noise in the playoffs. They were on a three-game winning streak, just 1.5 games out of the 5th seed, and had a double-digit lead against the Milwaukee Bucks
Unfortunately, it all came crashing down in that fourth quarter.
Somehow, the LA Clippers collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks while Giannis was on the bench due to a minutes restriction, Damian Lillard was shooting 2/12, and Bobby Portis wasn't even playing. The Bucks ended up outscoring the LA Clippers 36-17 to finish the game in what was a disastrous outing.
After the game, Kawhi Leonard addressed the collapse.
"Just some fouls on those three-pointers kinda changed the rhythm," Leonard said. "Giannis did a great job getting to the paint in that third quarter just attacking. Dame, obviously, still being aggressive and getting to the free-throw line. I think I've seen the game pretty much change from there."
Leonard was still on a minutes restriction against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, totaling up only 32 minutes. Regardless, it's no excuse for the collapse that the Clippers pulled off on Thursday night.
LA is in the midst of an eight-game road trip and it doesn't get any easier from here. Their next matchup is against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
