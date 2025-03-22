Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement After Clippers-Grizzlies
The LA Clippers have quickly become one of the NBA's hottest teams, continuing their dominance in a 128-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers have now won five consecutive games and eight of their last nine to improve to 40-30 on the season and leapfrog into seventh place in the Western Conference.
The Clippers were led by their usual star duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on Friday night. Harden erupted for 30 points and 9 assists on 5-10 shooting from deep, while Leonard chipped in 23 points and 10 rebounds on efficient 9-12 shooting from the field.
The Clippers have been so incredible because of Leonard and Harden coming to life, and with the way they are playing, have cemented themselves as a serious threat in the postseason.
Following Friday's game, Leonard spoke about getting a win and what it feels like to be playing at this level.
"It feels good, especially getting a win," Leonard said. "That's all that matters right now is collecting these W's... We're having fun out there. We're sharing the basketball. It can be my night, James' night, or Norm, Zu, Amir, whoever's out there, Bogi. We're just sharing it, playing well, and playing good defense."
The Clippers getting this version of Leonard back after he missed the first 34 games of the season is huge, and now LA is getting rewarded with a significant hot streak. The Clippers are finding their rhythm at the right time, and with 12 games left in the regular season, LA could be a dangerous team.