Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement on Relationship With James Harden
For the past five seasons, Kawhi Leonard's runningmate on the LA Clippers was All-Star Paul George. After George's departure, his new one-two punch will be with James Harden. While it may seem like the two may not have much of a relationship because of how new the bond is, Leonard says otherwise.
During Clippers media day, Kawhi Leonard was asked about his relationship with James Harden, to which he offered a surpsingly lenghty response.
“I mean the relationship’s been great," Leonard said. "He came in last year wanting to win and saying that he wanted to sacrifice and do the things that we needed to do to win games. Going into this year he has the same mindset, and you just want another guy who is like minded and willing to take those risks to win. Yeah, I think it’s a good relationship so far."
One of the most important aspects Kawhi Leonard values in his friendship with Harden is how transparent they can be with each other as teammates.
"We could be transparent to each other if we are playing good or bad so I think it will be good moving forward," Leonard said.
As great of a relationship as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had with each other, their inability to both stay healthy was the biggest problem of all. Hopefully, it'll be a different story with James Harden as his runningmate.
