Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers face off against the Sacramento Kings tonight in a battle of Western Conference rivals. Both teams are on two-game winning streaks after struggling the season with a little bit of a struggle.
The Clippers have figured out a way to their season with a 4-4 record despite not having Kawhi Leonard available for any of it. They've secured some quality wins over the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers. They'll have another challenge tonight against the Kings.
The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Sacramento Kings tonight with a right knee injury recovery. There is still no timetable for his return, but Clippers coach Ty Lue mentioned that Leonard would not be playing this week. There also have been no updates on how he's been actually progressing.
Last season, the LA Clippers and Kings split their regular season series 2-2. The Kings have been known for their ability to push the pace while the Clippers were a very poor transition team last season. With LA's increased defense, their tempo should certainly be much faster than it was last season. However, the Clippers have been atrocious at taking care of the basketball in transition, and that's something Sacramento could certainly capitalize on.
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
