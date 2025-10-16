Kawhi Leonard's Preseason Availability Sends Clippers Much-Needed Message
Kawhi Leonard continued the trend he was on to close the 2024-25 regular season Wednesday evening, and made some personal history in the process.
The LA Clippers star logged 27 minutes in his third preseason game of the slate, marking the seventh-most ever and most since 2018 during his lone season with the Toronto Raptors.
Leonard's availability sent a positive message to the Clippers.
“It was just making sure I was keeping my body strong and making sure I’ll be durable," the forward said of his offseason focus. "I just didn’t want to stop there. I wanted to keep going for another month or so, so I could train my body for a pounding."
Leonard Hones Durability
Facing the Sacramento Kings after a Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Leonard tallied 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 109-91 victory.
Proving he can be effective and available is of utmost importance to the 34-year-old. It's why Wednesday evening was a positive showing.
“I love the game," Leonard shared regarding his career-long battle with injuries. "I have a passion for it still. I love to compete out there. That’s pretty much what drives me back. Everything has its ups and downs. You have to go through that in life and just keep going.”
Leonard finished last season healthy, appearing in nine straight wins dating back to March 26 while averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field on the year. He helped lead the Clippers to the No. 5 seed in a stacked Western Conference despite several injuries throughout the year.
Now, he's focused on helping the Clippers find further success.
"I don't read headlines or do conspiracy theories or anything like that," Leonard said. "It's about the season and what we've got ahead of us right now. The NBA is going to do their job. None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it."
The Clippers open their regular season on Oct. 22 against the Utah Jazz. Before that one more preseason contest against the Golden State Warriors awaits them. Clippers coach Ty Lue confirmed that neither Leonard or Harden will play, but they are expected for the regular-season opener.