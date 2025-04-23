Kawhi Leonard's Rare Heartfelt Statement After Making NBA History
Kawhi Leonard isn't known for making heartfelt statements. He's known for being as stoic and simple as possible in his normal statements.
However, Monday night was anything but normal for Leonard.
The LA Clippers superstar put up a historic 39 points on 15/19 shooting from the field, somehow becoming the ninth time he's scored 30+ points on 80+ true shooting percentage. On the night, Leonard put up 39 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds on 79/57/100 shooting from the field.
After the game, when Leonard was asked about making history, he gave an unexpected and heartfelt answer. It wasn't about having a historic performance for Leonard, he was just happy to be healthy enough to play.
“I’m just happy that I’m able to move," Leonard said. "I’m coming out the game feeling well. That’s what I’m taking my pride on. Just being healthy. I sat and watched these playoff games and series for the past two years. So to be able to be frontline out there just feels good for me, no matter which way the game goes. That’s what I’m taking pride in. I just wanna be out there and play and be frontline with my team.”
It's hard to say whether or not Leonard will have a performance that efficient again during the NBA playoffs, but if he does, the Clippers are capable of going further than anyone predicted.
