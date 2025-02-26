All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Status for LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls

The LA Clippers revealed Kawhi Leonard's status against the Chicago Bulls

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have needed Kawhi Leonard to return from a foot injury in the worst way possible.

After winning three games leading into the All-Star break, the Clippers have now immediately lost three games after it. The three losses were each equally more disappointing than the next, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons.

After dropping three straight games, it looks like the Clippers are finally getting their big gun back.

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as available against the Chicago Bulls after missing the last two games due to foot soreness.

Through 16 games this season, Leonard has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 46/38/83 shooting from the field. All of Leonard's numbers show a decent drop in both his career average and his average with the Clippers. In his most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard put up 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 41/50/100 shooting.

Considering that Leonard has only played 16 games this season, it's clear that he still needs a ramp-up period. However, if the Clippers actually want to make the playoffs, they'll need their superstar to actually start playing like one. Against a poorly ranked defense like Chicago, Leonard has a chance to do that.

The Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.

