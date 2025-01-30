Kawhi Leonard's Unexpected Reaction to Getting Booed by Spurs Fans
The San Antonio Spurs traded Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 NBA offseason, and the superstar forward won a championship and Finals MVP as a one-and-done up North.
After spending one season in Toronto, Leonard signed with the LA Clippers but has made just one deep playoff run since changing teams.
On Wednesday, Leonard played his eighth game in San Antonio since leaving in 2018. Leonard and the Clippers secured a 128-116 win on the road, moving to 27-20 on the season, while the Spurs fell to 20-24 in an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.
Leonard finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, shooting 11-19 from the field to help take LA to victory. This was Leonard's ninth game of the season but Wednesday's game was by far his best performance since returning from injury.
The Spurs fanbase oddly still has a vendetta against their former All-Star forward, as they rained boos down on Leonard the entire game in San Antonio.
Following the win, Leonard spoke on receiving boos from Spurs fans in his return to the city, giving an unexpected, honest response.
"It’s just because the player I am," Leonard said. "And what I’ve done here. So it’s a little pain in the heart still. It’s still love in the city wherever I go. But obviously when I put on that different jersey, they have a great fanbase, so they’re gonna stick to the Spurs and I’m okay with that."
It must have fueled Leonard enough to drop his season-high in points and assists, but the six-time All-Star refused to admit that the boos gave him extra motivation.
"Nah… Every game I’m looking for the ball and trying to be aggressive," Leonard said. "That’s how you have explosive games… If you come in the game with an inconsistent mindset, you’re gonna play inconsistent."
The Spurs have not seen much success since Leonard left San Antonio, which is likely why his return is often bittersweet. Leonard won a Finals MVP with the Spurs and has undoubtedly been one of the franchise's best players in the last 15 years.
