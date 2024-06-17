All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Viral 'Haircut' Picture Receives Major Update

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not cut his hair

Joey Linn

Jan 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts to missing a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was in Las Vegas for the Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin fight. Leonard was in attendance for another Davis fight last year, as he joined a large number of NBA stars again in Las Vegas this year for the exciting match.

Seated close to the match, Leonard was photographed wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt, black pants, black sunglasses, and at first glance - a new hairstyle. A picture of Leonard captured by from Cassy Athena went viral on Sunday night, as many were convinced the star forward had cut his hair.

While the angle and lighting could make it seem that way at first glance, additional footage from that night has proven Leonard did not cut his hair, but just had it tied back like he often styles it during the NBA offseason:

This screenshot is from a TikTok video posted by VegasMIB, as the owner of this account waited outside the fight to capture footage of several different celebrities, including Leonard. The video clearly shows the Clippers star with his hair tied back, disproving the widespread belief online that he had cut it off.

Leonard ended last season sidelined due to inflammation in his right knee, and will soon have to make a decision on whether of not to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Joey Linn

