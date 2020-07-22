AllClippers
Kawhi Leonard says Patrick Beverley 'wants to get better every day'

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most intense workers in the NBA. No one looked at his offensive potential as a rookie, and through hard work, he most recently averaged 30 PPG in a championship-winning playoff run. That sheer will is what attracts players like Patrick Beverley to work out with him.

On a conference call with media, Kawhi Leonard told Sports Illustrated what his training sessions with Patrick Beverley were like. The two worked out together for three weeks during quarantine, when Beverley visited Leonard in San Diego.

"Came up wanting to work," Kawhi said. "Just pretty much showed him what I did, my routine. Already knew he was a hard worker... When we worked on stuff, pretty much told him some tips here and there on what to do, what to look for."

While Patrick Beverley may seem like a stubborn personality on the court, he's always been willing to learn. When a player the caliber of Kawhi Leonard has advice, Beverley is ready to listen. Leonard took note of Beverley's will to get better, and the ability to absorb advice.

The idea of Kawhi Leonard as a teacher is a very fascinating one. To the public eye, Kawhi doesn't like people. To the private eye, Kawhi Leonard is a very fun guy. Regardless of the perception, Leonard has a wealth of knowledge that very few players have. It wouldn't be surprising to see him become more of a teacher after his career in the NBA is over.

