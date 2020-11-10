SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Kawhi Leonard sends Snoop Dogg a Special Gift

Farbod Esnaashari

Snoop Dogg is one of the most notorious Laker fans out there, but that doesn't mean he hates Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Marcellus Wiley revealed a private message Snoop Dogg sent to both him and Clipper Darrell, which showed that Kawhi Leonard sent Snoop a personal pair of his new shoes.

For those who may not have seen what Kawhi Leonard's new shoe looks like, here's another look:

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous Clipper haters ever, and even he said in the video that it's all love between him and the Clippers. This isn't the first time he's mentioned praise for the team. On a previous episode of "All The Smoke", Snoop stated that he secretly respects the Clippers. In fact, there was one time he came to a Clipper game during the playoffs in the Lob City era.

While Laker fans may slander the Clippers at every possible chance, people like Snoop Dogg show that there's still a respect factor. The Clippers went from a team that was considered the worst in the history of sports, to one that is a championship favorite. Fans don't have to like that, but they certainly have to respect that. Ultimately, no one has to respect how short the team came up in the playoffs. 

The Clippers have 42 days to prepare themselves for a chance at redemption. The NBA season is returning sooner than anyone expected, but it's an equal playing field. The best way to earn respect is through winning.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This is how the NBA handles the Salary Cap during COVID-19

Salary Cap expert Larry Coon provides crucial insight about next season

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian joining Sacramento Kings

Kalamian spent the last two seasons with the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Why the LA Clippers Should Trade for Pelicans Star Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday is reportedly on the market. Here's why the LA Clippers should get in on the deal.

Garrett Chorpenning

Terance Mann Named Agua Caliente Clippers Rookie of the Year

LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann was officially recognized as the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario's Rookie of the Year.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green says 'Basketball Gods' humbled LA Clippers

Green believes the Clippers talked too much trash

Farbod Esnaashari

Sam Cassell leaving Clippers to join Doc Rivers in Philly

Sam Cassell is leaving the Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Rumor: LA Clippers Interested in Adding Rajon Rondo via Free Agency

Per Marc Stein of The New York Times, the LA Clippers are interested in adding veteran guard Rajon Rondo via free agency.

Garrett Chorpenning

NBPA's Michele Roberts doesn't know if 2020-21 season will start in December

The NBPA isn't fully on board yet with a December start

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Miami Heat's Dan Craig to Join Tyronn Lue's Coaching Staff

Per multiple reports, the LA Clippers have signed former Miami Heat assistant Dan Craig to a spot on Tyronn Lue's coaching staff.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ty Lue believes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be Clippers for 'a long time'

Ty Lue isn't worried about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Farbod Esnaashari