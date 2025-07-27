Kawhi Leonard Sends Unexpected Message to NBA Phenom Yang Hansen
The Portland Trail Blazers made a shocking move during the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick, despite the 7-foot-1 phenom being projected to go in the second round by most experts.
However, after a week in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, most people believe in Portland's vision for the Chinese center. Through four games in Vegas, Yang averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game, putting together a string of impressive highlights and convincing fans that he is the "Chinese Nikola Jokic."
Yang was recently able to speak to LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, and the unexpected duo had a great conversation. Leonard shared some advice for Yang after he said the pace of the NBA was too fast.
"Once you get a few more games under your belt, it will slow down," Leonard said.
"I'm gonna be coming out there on the 24th, I'm excited," Leonard continued. "...I need some in-person coaching [for Chinese trash talk]... If you've got some free time, let's get in the gym, have some shooting contest. When I head out there, I'm gonna hit you up."
Many fans would likely pay to see Leonard and Yang in the gym together, not only to see an interesting workout, but to get an inside look into what their conversations would be like. Regardless, it is great for the Clippers' star veteran to offer some advice and take the time to talk to the Trail Blazers' rookie.