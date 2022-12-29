Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby

When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.

Following Tuesday night's win over the Raptors, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was asked about his former teammate Anunoby, and what he has seen in the young forward's development.

"Just able to start games, play games," Leonard said. "When I was here, he wasn't really in the rotation like that. He worked on his game, stroke is looking a lot different, playing more consistent basketball. He wants to be better, and that's the number one thing you need from a player on your team. Just somebody that wants to get better, and obviously puts in the work to match what they're saying."

This was high praise from Leonard, who credited Anunoby for having the number one attribute that someone would want in a teammate, which is his work ethic and desire to get better. Anunoby's development has been incredible over the last few seasons, and he is now an 18 PPG scorer who is also coming away with an NBA-best 2.2 steals per game. While he wasn't this developed when Leonard was with the Raptors, Anunoby has worked hard to become the player he is today.

