Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza at Boxing Match

Kawhi Leonard has come out of his shell ever since moving to Los Angeles. Most recently, he was spotted at the Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight at Staples Center.

Some footage was sent to AllClippers showing Leonard sharing a few laughs with Lakers players Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza before the match started; also in attendance at the event was Carmelo Anthony.

The Los Angeles Lakers just faced the LA Clippers on Friday night in an incredibly entertaining game. Much has been said about the "Battle for LA" and the rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers, so it's always interesting to see players from opposing ends act friendly towards each other. For the most part, it seems like the hostility between the two teams has simmered - especially because Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell are no longer a part of either time. When both teams become healthy again though, maybe it'll heat back up.

While Kawhi Leonard has been spotted at Clipper games and events around Los Angeles, it still may be some time before the Clippers have him back in their lineup. The last AllClippers was told, Leonard was ahead of schedule on his rehab and there was "hopeful optimism" that the team could have him sometime after the All-Star break.

The Clippers desperately need Kawhi Leonard for any realistic chance at success, but they've somehow figured out a way to stay at the 5th seed about 25 games into the season.

