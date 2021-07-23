Kawhi Leonard Teams Up With Gunna and Polo G for Culture Jam

The second single for Kawhi Leonard's Culture Jam album is here. The song is called 'Waves', featuring Gunna and Polo G.

Here's a link to listen to the full song:

Kawhi spoke about the project in May, stating that merging basketball and music was something he's always wanted to do.

"It just merges basketball and music together," Leonard said. "It's always been something on my mind that I wanted to do, so it's just something that can uplift our community. A portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation."

Unfortunately, Kawhi became injured just a month later, and we never had a chance to hear from him again about the project. While Kawhi is already going to be in the headlines because of his free agency, he'll be in it a different way with his Culture Jam project.

The first single from the album was “Everything Different,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave. The music video generated 5 million views within the first month on YouTube. Here's a link to view that project as well:

There's still no word on whether Kawhi Leonard will opt-out with the Clippers or if he'll re-sign, but he definitely cares about the community in a very significant way. Kawhi's Culture Jam album is the perfect example of how much he wants to be ingrained in that community.

