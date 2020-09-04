SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Kawhi Leonard's message to the Clippers: 'It's just about now'

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard has a one-track mind in the playoffs - win.

It's no secret that once the playoff begins, Kawhi Leonard ascends into a different gear. Fans like to use the term "playoff mode" frequently, but it only truly applies to certain players: Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler. 

In the case of Leonard, his averages have jumped dramatically:
Regular season: 27.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.8 SPG on 47/38/88
Playoffs: 32.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.3 SPG on 54/29/85

Leonard isn't a loud player, he simply just plays basketball. The advice he has for his teammates to step up in the playoffs is relatively simple: be in the present.

If there's one thing Leonard is known for it's his repetition and work ethic. He has a work ethic that Patrick Beverley once said "changed his life". 

"He puts the work in," Rivers said. "There's very few guys that will outwork him. So he puts it in, so when the game starts, he can withdraw. So he does put a lot of work in but he's very efficient. I've been very impressed with how he can get it through your offense. He's been great for us."

Through repetition, Leonard creates consistency on the court that results in high efficiency. Building that type of consistency is the best advice Leonard has for his teammates.

"Just trying to make us be, you know, as consistent as we could be, and you know, just trying to keep our focus and just having us be relaxed out there," Leonard said. "Just trying to make us be, you know, as consistent as we could be, and you know, just trying to keep our focus and just having us be relaxed out there."

The Clippers have a different level of reliability in Kawhi Leonard than they've ever had with any other player in franchise history. While they've had a tremendous player in Chris Paul, Leonard has been to the top of the mountain before. He knows what it takes to win, and aims to bring the Clippers with him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He gives us energy': Patrick Beverley makes immediate impact upon return

The Clippers look like a different team with Patrick Beverley

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley to Make Return for Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will make his return for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers are set to begin their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. How will Game 1 go?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard has taken notice of the Nuggets 'will to win'

Kawhi isn't taking the Denver Nuggets lightly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers 'Pretty Sure' Patrick Beverley Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Patrick Beverley will most likely make his return in Thursday's Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, but he can't guarantee it.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams reveals details of emotional players-only meeting: 'It was an overwhelming time'

NBA players have more on their plate than ever before

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers to Face Denver Nuggets in Second Round of Playoffs

The LA Clippers will face-off with the Denver Nuggets in the second round after they defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 7.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: LA Focusing on Self-Improvement Before Denver, Utah

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team is using this time to prioritize self-improvement rather than preparing to face either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard: LA Clippers Will Celebrate Series Win Over Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard talks about the importance of celebrating after a big win, even if there is still more to achieve.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says Landry Shamet 'found his confidence'

Landry Shamet found his groove back in the Clippers starting lineup

Farbod Esnaashari