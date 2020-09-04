Kawhi Leonard's message to the Clippers: 'It's just about now'

Kawhi Leonard has a one-track mind in the playoffs - win.

It's no secret that once the playoff begins, Kawhi Leonard ascends into a different gear. Fans like to use the term "playoff mode" frequently, but it only truly applies to certain players: Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler.

In the case of Leonard, his averages have jumped dramatically:

Regular season: 27.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.8 SPG on 47/38/88

Playoffs: 32.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.3 SPG on 54/29/85

Leonard isn't a loud player, he simply just plays basketball. The advice he has for his teammates to step up in the playoffs is relatively simple: be in the present.

"It's just about now," Leonard said. "But just giving them, you know, some thoughts, like when things do come up, it's about this year and how we can be better as this year's team."

If there's one thing Leonard is known for it's his repetition and work ethic. He has a work ethic that Patrick Beverley once said "changed his life".

"He puts the work in," Rivers said. "There's very few guys that will outwork him. So he puts it in, so when the game starts, he can withdraw. So he does put a lot of work in but he's very efficient. I've been very impressed with how he can get it through your offense. He's been great for us."

Through repetition, Leonard creates consistency on the court that results in high efficiency. Building that type of consistency is the best advice Leonard has for his teammates.

"Just trying to make us be, you know, as consistent as we could be, and you know, just trying to keep our focus and just having us be relaxed out there," Leonard said. "Just trying to make us be, you know, as consistent as we could be, and you know, just trying to keep our focus and just having us be relaxed out there."

The Clippers have a different level of reliability in Kawhi Leonard than they've ever had with any other player in franchise history. While they've had a tremendous player in Chris Paul, Leonard has been to the top of the mountain before. He knows what it takes to win, and aims to bring the Clippers with him.