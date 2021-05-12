Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard Trusts Ivica Zubac 'On Both Ends Of The Floor'

Kawhi Leonard Trusts Ivica Zubac 'On Both Ends Of The Floor'

Ivica Zubac is the starting center for the Clippers, and Kawhi trusts him.
Author:
Publish date:
Ivica Zubac is the starting center for the Clippers, and Kawhi trusts him.

Ivica Zubac will be starting over Serge Ibaka for the rest of the season, and Kawhi Leonard trusts both him and the decision.

Zubac was the starter for the Clippers last season, so this isn't anything new for Kawhi Leonard. The two already have good chemistry, and things are trending in the right direction as they continue to communicate on the court.

The Clippers still have no exact timetable on when Serge Ibaka is going to return. The team hopes that he'll return on this road trip before the end of the season. Regardless of whether or not Serge Ibaka returns, Ivica Zubac will be the starting center for the LA Clippers. Zubac confirmed that he knew he would be starting a long time ago, so now that rotation has been completely cleared up.

There are only three games left in the regular season for the Clippers. Time is ticking for getting the guard rotation and Serge Ibaka's minutes into familiar territory.

Related Stories

Tyronn Lue Confirms Ivica Zubac Will Be the Starting Center Moving Forward

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts About Serge Ibaka Leaving Raptors for Clippers

Who Should the LA Clippers Want to Play in the First Round of the Playoffs?

USATSI_15833730_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Trusts Ivica Zubac 'On Both Ends Of The Floor'

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) reacts to his three-point basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Hope Serge Ibaka Will Return Before Playoffs Begin

USATSI_15883567_168384702_lowres
News

Tyronn Lue Confirms Ivica Zubac Will Be the Starting Center Moving Forward

USATSI_15526277_168384702_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts About Serge Ibaka Leaving Raptors For Clippers

USATSI_16013984
News

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Feb 11, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) celebrate after Westbrook hit a three-point basket during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 120-111. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Calls Russell Westbrook The 'Triple Double King'

USATSI_16013795_168384702_lowres
News

Raptors Missing Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Against Clippers

USATSI_16055505
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the New York Knicks