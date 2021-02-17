NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search

Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE For Wednesday's Jazz Matchup

The LA Clippers will need Leonard in order to overcome the best team in the NBA.
Author:
Publish date:

After missing the last two contests with a left lower leg contusion, Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to ‘questionable’ to play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Clippers were able to win their last contest against the Miami Heat without Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverley, who were all out with various ailments.

The win is encouraging, should Leonard remain out. The Clippers’ depth has been crucial for them all season, and Leonard will not be forced to rush his recovery and risk reinjury if the Clippers’ coaching staff maintain their confidence in the second unit.

Leonard’s name has been thrown around in the MVP conversation as of late, but his candidacy could diminish depending on how many games he misses throughout the season. When healthy, he’s still arguably the best two-way player in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz have been the best team in the NBA so far this season. While LA’s bench is formidable, it would be quite the challenge to overthrow the Jazz without their best player. Here’s hoping Leonard will be cleared to play.

Wednesday’s game against the Jazz will tip off at 7 P.M. from Staples Center. 

Related Articles

Marcus Morris says he was in 'no man's land' last season

Report: Clippers Potential Trade Spot for Andre Drummond

Lou Williams: ‘There's One thing I Haven't Done...Win an NBA Championship.’

USATSI_15501812_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George and Nicolas Batum OUT vs. Jazz

Feb 5, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Blake Griffin?

USATSI_15567225
News

Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE For Wednesday's Jazz Matchup

USATSI_15580399
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Underdog Win over the Miami Heat

USATSI_15510125_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris says he was in 'no man's land' last season

Feb 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) receives a high five from forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after shooting the go ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs as guard Patrick Beverley (21) looks on in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out vs. Miami Heat

USATSI_15526072_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Potential Trade Spot for Andre Drummond

Jan 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info