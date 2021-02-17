Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE For Wednesday's Jazz Matchup

The LA Clippers will need Leonard in order to overcome the best team in the NBA.

After missing the last two contests with a left lower leg contusion, Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to ‘questionable’ to play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Clippers were able to win their last contest against the Miami Heat without Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverley, who were all out with various ailments.

The win is encouraging, should Leonard remain out. The Clippers’ depth has been crucial for them all season, and Leonard will not be forced to rush his recovery and risk reinjury if the Clippers’ coaching staff maintain their confidence in the second unit.

Leonard’s name has been thrown around in the MVP conversation as of late, but his candidacy could diminish depending on how many games he misses throughout the season. When healthy, he’s still arguably the best two-way player in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz have been the best team in the NBA so far this season. While LA’s bench is formidable, it would be quite the challenge to overthrow the Jazz without their best player. Here’s hoping Leonard will be cleared to play.

Wednesday’s game against the Jazz will tip off at 7 P.M. from Staples Center.

