AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Kawhi Leonard on the 2020 NBA Championship: 'We want it'

Farbod Esnaashari

There's been a lot of talk on how fans should categorize the 2020 NBA championship. Should it have an asterisk? Is it going to have a gold star? To Kawhi Leonard, it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is that he wants it.

In terms of whether or not there's an asterisk, Leonard says people will simply have to accept it. At this point, it's not just the NBA season that's irregular this year, it's everything. Everyone in the entire country is experiencing an irregular year, not just basketball. No one knows when America is going back to normal, so for now, this irregularity is the new regular.

"This is just the layout of this year," Leonard said. "Just pretty much stay focused. It's not like a regular NBA season. Nobody's life is pretty much how they planned it to be at this point with the pandemic."

If a player starts talking about this season having an asterisk or a gold star, they're already making excuses about the season itself. At this point, everyone is in the bubble, everyone is dealing with the same bizarre circumstances as everyone else. Some teams are missing players, but teams miss players in a regular NBA season all the time. 

There has always been a degree of randomness when it comes to winning an NBA championship. In 2015, LeBron James had to face the Golden State Warriors without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. In 2020, every NBA team is playing in a unique bubble situation. These are the cards that have been dealt, and Kawhi Leonard understands that.

"You take it for what it is."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George calls LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony 'Tremendous Leaders'

LA Clippers star Paul George says LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are "tremendous leaders" for using their platform to promote activism.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard's Health: 'We want to be smart about this'

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team will be smart in managing Kawhi Leonard's health ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says Jersey Statements don't Matter: 'It's about doing the work'

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard says he'll continue to prioritize giving back to his community as racial injustice becomes more visible.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Jackson played basketball in Paul George's backyard during Quarantine

Jackson lived in a hotel room during all four months of quarantine

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams says NBA Bubble is like a resort, but with "basketball players everywhere"

Lou Williams gave a description on what the NBA bubble is like

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Wants to see Progression Toward Racial Equality During Season

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams says he wants to see progression toward racial equality while the NBA finishes the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers blasts Senator Hawley: "Whenever we talk about justice, people try to change the message."

Doc Rivers is on Team Woj.

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah on Joining the LA Clippers: 'It's not something I take for granted'

LA Clippers center Joakim Noah put everything on the line to be with this team.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says he Feels Great Again as LA Clippers Enter Bubble

LA Clippers star Paul George is feeling as healthy as he has all season as the team enters the Orlando bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: Nothing will Distract LA Clippers from Winning NBA Title

Doc Rivers told reporters on Friday that the LA Clippers view winning a title as their mission, and that nothing will distract them from it.

Garrett Chorpenning