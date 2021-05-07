Kawhi Leonard Will Not Currently Play Full Quarters

Kawhi Leonard is back, but he's not completely back just quite yet.

Kawhi missed about three weeks of basketball and nine games with a sore right foot. He's only played in three games so far, and as a result, has a bit of a minutes restriction.

"Right now, Kawhi can't play full quarters," Ty Lue said after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers often like to let either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George play all 12 minutes of a quarter or stagger minutes, and they haven't been doing that as much since Kawhi's return. In general, Kawhi hasn't been as aggressive since he returned. This isn't a sign of concern, it just more looks like he's easing into things. In his last three games, Kawhi Leonard is only averaging 9 shots. The Clippers are 2-1 in those games though, so things aren't alarming. When I asked Kawhi Leonard about his restrictions, he had a simple answer.

"I'm just happy to be on the floor, and not sit on the sidelines and play the game I love."

There are only five games left in the regular season, so Kawhi Leonard will have some time to ease into things. There's still no sign of when Serge Ibaka is returning though, which is a concern. The Clippers are currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers; their next opponent is the New York Knicks on May 9.

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Donating Portion of 'Culture Jam' Collaboration to Mamba & Mambacita Foundation

LeBron James (Ankle) to Miss Thursday's Matchup with Clippers

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts on Kawhi Leonard's Championship Run with Raptors