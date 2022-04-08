Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play in Regular Season

Kawhi Leonard has progressed in his workouts, but he's still not at a point where he's going to play before the season ends.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke about Kawhi Leonard's injury update during the final practice of the regular season, and while none of it is bad, it's not spectacular. Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard has been doing individual workouts, but has not progressed to any form of 3-on-3. He was seen going through a rigorous workout last practice, but it was still just 1-on-1 shooting.

It is worth noting though, that the Clippers still have not ruled Kawhi Leonard out for the season. This means that if the team manages to go deep enough in the playoffs with enough time elapsed, there's still a chance of Kawhi Leonard returning. AllClippers previously reported that the Clippers are losing optimism on Kawhi returning, but that the door isn't closed - that continues to be the case now. The fire hasn't been completely extinguished, but it's very dim as of now.

Ty Lue also revealed that Clippers rookie Jason Preston will not play for the rest of the season as well. Similar to Kawhi Leonard, he's just not ready to return yet. Besides those two, it looks like the Clippers will be as healthy as they can be as they head into a play-in tournament match against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

