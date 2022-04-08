Skip to main content
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play in Regular Season

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play in Regular Season

Kawhi Leonard has not progressed past individual workouts.

Kawhi Leonard has not progressed past individual workouts.

Kawhi Leonard has progressed in his workouts, but he's still not at a point where he's going to play before the season ends.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke about Kawhi Leonard's injury update during the final practice of the regular season, and while none of it is bad, it's not spectacular. Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard has been doing individual workouts, but has not progressed to any form of 3-on-3. He was seen going through a rigorous workout last practice, but it was still just 1-on-1 shooting.

It is worth noting though, that the Clippers still have not ruled Kawhi Leonard out for the season. This means that if the team manages to go deep enough in the playoffs with enough time elapsed, there's still a chance of Kawhi Leonard returning. AllClippers previously reported that the Clippers are losing optimism on Kawhi returning, but that the door isn't closed - that continues to be the case now. The fire hasn't been completely extinguished, but it's very dim as of now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ty Lue also revealed that Clippers rookie Jason Preston will not play for the rest of the season as well. Similar to Kawhi Leonard, he's just not ready to return yet. Besides those two, it looks like the Clippers will be as healthy as they can be as they head into a play-in tournament match against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul George Reacts to Clippers Clinching 8th-Seed

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to Clippers for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard

Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night

5a748-16360918092310-1920
News

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Play-in Matchup Set

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
USATSI_18034083_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Compares Clippers to 2019 Raptors

By Farbod Esnaashari20 hours ago
USATSI_18016894_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Calls Suns Monty Williams Coach of the Year

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
usa_today_17632746.0
News

Paul George Reacts to Norman Powell's Return

By Joey LinnApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17890026
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
1193579579.0
News

Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
usa_today_15436572.0
News

Injury Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton Out vs. Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
merlin_163321059_de810d20-a478-452a-b3bc-984a91e647d1-superJumbo
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on Knicks vs. Nets Rivalry

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022