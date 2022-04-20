Kawhi Leonard's Contributions During Injury Revealed

Kawhi Leonard may not have been available for a single game this season, but he still contributed to the Clippers in many other ways.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank revealed that Leonard had been joining coach's meetings, among other circles throughout the season.

"He'll be in coach's meetings and circles and he shares what he sees, with the players, what he says to them, texts to them. He's got a great, great, great brain and mind for the game."

Leonard wasn't traveling with the team all season, but he was seen at games from time to time. This isn't because he didn't want to travel with the team, it's simply because he legitimately had a torn ACL. His involvement with the team came from standpoints of moral support, and fine-tuning through coach's meetings.

The LA Clippers may not be in playoff contention anymore this season, but that's not stopping them from being a top championship favorite team next season. The biggest thing that stands in their way and always has been - is health. The Clippers will need a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell if they want to legitimately compete for an NBA championship next season. It's hard to say if Kawhi and George will even be available for over 50 games, so the team needs to be prepared to play without them.

