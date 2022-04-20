Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard's Contributions During Injury Revealed

Kawhi Leonard's Contributions During Injury Revealed

Kawhi Leonard was injured this season, but still contributed.

Kawhi Leonard was injured this season, but still contributed.

Kawhi Leonard may not have been available for a single game this season, but he still contributed to the Clippers in many other ways.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank revealed that Leonard had been joining coach's meetings, among other circles throughout the season.

"He'll be in coach's meetings and circles and he shares what he sees, with the players, what he says to them, texts to them. He's got a great, great, great brain and mind for the game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leonard wasn't traveling with the team all season, but he was seen at games from time to time. This isn't because he didn't want to travel with the team, it's simply because he legitimately had a torn ACL. His involvement with the team came from standpoints of moral support, and fine-tuning through coach's meetings.

The LA Clippers may not be in playoff contention anymore this season, but that's not stopping them from being a top championship favorite team next season. The biggest thing that stands in their way and always has been - is health. The Clippers will need a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell if they want to legitimately compete for an NBA championship next season. It's hard to say if Kawhi and George will even be available for over 50 games, so the team needs to be prepared to play without them.

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

GettyImages-1239037138-1568x897
News

Injury Update: Clippers 'Encouraged' With Kawhi Leonard's Progress

By Joey Linn7 minutes ago
LDN-L-CLIPPERS-0131-KB64-1
News

Jerry West Unhappy With Portrayal in 'Winning Time' Series

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
USATSI_17864223_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma Believes Healthy Clippers Can Compete With Anyone

By Farbod Esnaashari20 hours ago
1233741471.0
News

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_18060292_168390270_lowres
News

Sam Presti says Clippers Will Probably Win Title Multiple Times

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 18, 2022
kemba-walker-iso-knicks-cropped
News

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022
GettyImages-1234466826-scaled-e1648559131450
News

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022
reuters-paul-george-russell-westbrook-december-4-2021
News

Point Guards The LA Clippers Can Sign This Offseason

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022