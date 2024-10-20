Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Teammate Sends Message to Clippers After Injury News
The LA Clippers were hoping to have a fresh start this season after losing Paul George, but unfortunately for the team, it'll be more of the same as Kawhi Leonard starts the season injury.
Fortunately for the Clippers, this isn't a situation that they're not used to. That's exactly why former Clipper Lou Williams believes that the team can still get the job done without Leonard.
"The Clippers have a lot of experience with Kawhi missing games due to injuries right? So, if I'm a Terance Mann that just got a new deal, or I'm a Norm Powell, this is an opportunity for me to shine," Williams said. "They gotta have next man up mentality. Kawhi will be back when he's back. But other than that, we're pros too, we can get this job done."
As it stands, the LA Clippers have a starting lineup that's comprised of James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann Derick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac. It's a team that's definitely capable of surprising other teams defensively. However, the biggest concern when it comes to the Clippers is that they're already down a superstar, so any additional injuries will severely impact the team. Injuries always happen in the regular season and it may impact the Clippers more than other teams.
The LA Clippers open their season on October 23 against the Phoenix Suns.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement