Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers

Kawhi Leonard does not watch basketball.

Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.

"I didn't watch it," Kawhi Leonard said when asked about the Lakers opening night game. 

"I don’t watch basketball like that anyway so. Whoever we play, I’ll see the film, but I pretty much will not watch the games on TV."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A typical NBA player would admit that they watch their opposition play the night before a game, but not Kawhi Leonard - he watches the tape and only the tape. Kawhi doesn't watch any basketball of any kind once he gets home, which is a far cry from other NBA players. In the past, I've spoken to Chris Paul when he was on the Clippers, and he would watch footage of all the day's games on his ride home from STAPLES Center, that's how much basketball he would watch.

The one thing with Kawhi Leonard is to always expect the unexpected. Sometimes, you could be asking a very simple question and get the most unexpected response from him. For Kawhi, the only basketball he watches is the work. Regardless, Thursday night should be exciting since it's Kawhi Leonard's return from injury.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_19123420
News

Injury Report: Clippers Fully Healthy vs. Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18150368_168390270_lowres
News

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Pick LA Clippers Going to Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18466258
News

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17615329
News

Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers

By Joey Linn
ClipperVision Logo2
News

LA Clippers Launch New 'ClipperVision' Streaming Service

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209195
News

John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19222943_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209087
News

Reggie Jackson Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Starting Battle With John Wall

By Joey Linn