Kevin Durant Opens up About Argument With Draymond Green

While nobody knew exactly how much Kevin Durant and Draymond Green's argument on November 13th, 2018 affected Durant's decision to leave Golden State, it was evident that nothing was the same on that Warriors team after their overtime loss to the Clippers that night.

In an exclusive interview with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, the two sat down to discuss numerous topics, with the headliner being their argument vs. the Clippers in 2018. When asked by Green how much that argument influenced his decision to leave the Warriors, Durant responded by saying he was more upset with the way it was handled than he was with the situation itself.

Both Green and Durant felt as if the Warriors organization handled the incident unprofessionally, and hoped it would go away without taking the necessary steps to allow that to happen. For those who do not remember, the argument was a result of Draymond Green's decision in the final seconds of regulation between the Clippers and Warriors in November of 2018.

After Lou Williams missed the potential go-ahead basket with five seconds left in regulation, Draymond Green grabbed the rebound and pushed full-court before eventually turning the ball over. Durant can be seen calling for the ball, but he never got it. This is what started the argument, which reportedly developed into Draymond telling Durant that the Warriors did not need him.

As it pertains to the Clippers, this was one of many instances in their 2018-19 season where they played the role of irritant. Without an All-Star on the roster, that team found a way to push their opponents to the limits every single night.