Kevin Durant, Chris Paul React to Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Post
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most storied franchises in NBA history, with a plethora of legends coming through Hollywood. Of course, just in the 21st century, the Lakers have had superstars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Shaquille O'Neal, but their history runs deep.
Arguably the greatest player in the Lakers franchise history is five-time NBA champion, three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, and Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson. The legendary 6-foot-9 point guard spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers, putting together a historic stretch of seasons between 1979-80 and 1990-91.
In August of 1992, Johnson was with Team USA during the Barcelona Summer Olympics as the famous "Dream Team" won gold and became one of the most legendary basketball teams ever assembled.
Stars react to Magic Johnson's post
Now, 33 years later, Johnson revisited Barcelona to reminisce on his days with Team USA and shared a rare video on Instagram of him getting some shots up, 29 years after his retirement.
Via Magic Johnson: "It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁"
A handful of NBA stars, active and retired, commented on Johnson's post, including new LA Clippers star Chris Paul and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.
Chris Paul: "🔥🔥🔥"
Kevin Durant: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 the icon still gets shots up"
Reggie Miller: "The Ultimate BALLER"
Jamal Crawford: "The Magic Man!"
Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥 Magic 🪄"
Some other celebrities, including former NFL and MLB superstars, also commented on Johnson's Instagram post.
Aaron Donald: "Motivation 🙏🏽🤝🏽"
Alex Rodriguez: "Magic man!!!🐐🔥"
Steve Harvey: "Shine on King 🔥🔥🔥"
Jamie Foxx: "Geeeeez... Goat point"
Cedric The Entertainer: "Big Dawg!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐"
Johnson left such a lasting impact from his basketball career that he continues to receive this type of recognition from some of the biggest stars in the NBA, entertainment, and other sports worlds.
Chris Paul, who signed with the Clippers again this offseason to return home to Los Angeles, continues to show respect to arguably the greatest point guard of all time. Possibly the two greatest point guards to ever come out of the Los Angeles franchises certainly have a high level of respect for one another.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Prediction on New Lakers Player
Exclusive: NBA Legend Byron Scott Reacts to Lakers, Clippers Free Agency Moves
Exclusive: Lakers Legend Reacts to Chris Paul Signing With Clippers