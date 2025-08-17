All Clippers

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul React to Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Post

A handful of NBA stars reacted to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson's Instagram post

Sep 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson before the game against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson before the game against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most storied franchises in NBA history, with a plethora of legends coming through Hollywood. Of course, just in the 21st century, the Lakers have had superstars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Shaquille O'Neal, but their history runs deep.

Arguably the greatest player in the Lakers franchise history is five-time NBA champion, three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, and Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson. The legendary 6-foot-9 point guard spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers, putting together a historic stretch of seasons between 1979-80 and 1990-91.

USA defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992
USA defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. This was the original Dream Team, and was the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players from the NBA. The starting five consisted of Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. The team has been described as one of the greatest sports team ever assembled. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

In August of 1992, Johnson was with Team USA during the Barcelona Summer Olympics as the famous "Dream Team" won gold and became one of the most legendary basketball teams ever assembled.

Stars react to Magic Johnson's post

Now, 33 years later, Johnson revisited Barcelona to reminisce on his days with Team USA and shared a rare video on Instagram of him getting some shots up, 29 years after his retirement.

Via Magic Johnson: "It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁"

A handful of NBA stars, active and retired, commented on Johnson's post, including new LA Clippers star Chris Paul and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Chris Paul: "🔥🔥🔥"

Kevin Durant: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 the icon still gets shots up"

Reggie Miller: "The Ultimate BALLER"

Jamal Crawford: "The Magic Man!"

Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥 Magic 🪄"

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Chris Paul (3)
Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Chris Paul (3) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some other celebrities, including former NFL and MLB superstars, also commented on Johnson's Instagram post.

Aaron Donald: "Motivation 🙏🏽🤝🏽"

Alex Rodriguez: "Magic man!!!🐐🔥"

Steve Harvey: "Shine on King 🔥🔥🔥"

Jamie Foxx: "Geeeeez... Goat point"

Cedric The Entertainer: "Big Dawg!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐"

Johnson left such a lasting impact from his basketball career that he continues to receive this type of recognition from some of the biggest stars in the NBA, entertainment, and other sports worlds.

Chris Paul, who signed with the Clippers again this offseason to return home to Los Angeles, continues to show respect to arguably the greatest point guard of all time. Possibly the two greatest point guards to ever come out of the Los Angeles franchises certainly have a high level of respect for one another.

