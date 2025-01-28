Kevin Durant Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Suns
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns faced off on Monday night in a pivotal game that decided the regular season series between the two teams.
While the Clippers desperately needed to win in order to keep the season series alive, they ultimately fell 111-109 after playing horrible three-point defense for the majority of the game. Not only did the Clippers lose, but they also allowed Kevin Durant to make history in the process.
On Monday night, Durant moved up to 14th all-time in the NBA's field goals made list. Durant passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan to become 14th on the list. Up next for Durant to pass on the list is Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.
Against the Clippers, Durant put up 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals on 47/50/100 shooting from the field. The Phoenix Suns as a whole made an astonishing 22/47 three-pointers against the Clippers. A majority of them were wide-open in what was arugably the worst defensive performance of the season for LA.
"A lot of them were open," Durant said about the three-pointers. "They were double-teaming me in the post, double-teaming on pick and rolls, selling out to stop us in the paint. This is an aggressive team on defense, so we just tried to stay patient and to not turn the ball over too much."
It's not the end of the world for LA after losing to Phoenix on Monday night, but it's certainly going to make life much more difficult for them come April.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade