Kevin Durant Reacts to Bradley Beal's Farewell Message to Suns
The Phoenix Suns and three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal have agreed to a contract buyout, and the 32-year-old guard is set to sign with the LA Clippers.
Beal spent two seasons in Phoenix, averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game with 50.5/40.7/80.8 shooting splits through 106 appearances. Beal has not played over 60 games in a season since 2018-19, but many are expecting his new opportunity in LA to be much better than the disaster in Phoenix.
Beal was seemingly ready to leave the Suns and expressed it with his blunt farewell post on Instagram. While many players share a long message to their former team after signing with a new franchise, Beal made it clear that he has been waiting for this moment.
Via Bradley Beal: "✌🏾"
Of course, his former co-star Kevin Durant seemed just as ready to get out of Phoenix, as he practically demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. Durant was sent to the Houston Rockets, as both aging stars get a new opportunity to compete in the Western Conference. Durant commented on Beal's post, finding the simple farewell message amusing.
Via Kevin Durant: "😂"
Durant also responded to a Suns fan account on X (formerly Twitter), who posted about his initial reaction to Beal's post, with more laughing emojis.
Via Kevin Durant: "😂😂😂"
To minimal surprise, Durant followed up this post with multiple heated arguments with fans, especially Suns fans who do not seem very happy with his reaction. Nonetheless, both stars have found much better opportunities elsewhere after leaving Phoenix.