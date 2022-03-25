Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning Full-Time

Kevin Durant is excited to have Kyrie Irving back with the Brooklyn Nets full-time

It took longer than many had hoped it would, but Kyrie Irving is once again a full-time player for the Brooklyn Nets. With New York City creating a mandate exemption for athletes and performers, Irving will now be able to participate in Brooklyn Nets home games for the first time all season. Kevin Durant, Irving's superstar teammate, is understandably excited.

"You know, distractions are a part of our game, but you try to eliminate them as much as possible. And it's good that we can eliminate something as huge as this whole thing, which was laying around our hair for the whole year," Durant told the media on Friday afternoon. His point is legitimate, because not only will the Brooklyn Nets be getting back one of the best players in the league, but they will be removing perhaps the biggest distraction the league has seen all year.

With this latest update, the Brooklyn Nets ascend themselves right into the top tier of championship contenders. With Irving's part-time status, Durant's injury issues, and James Harden's departure, it has been a less than ideal year for Brooklyn. All of these factors and more have them stuck in the play-in tournament; however, should they make it out, there is not a team atop the Eastern Conference that would like to see them in the first round.

Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Brooklyn Nets home debut on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

