Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron's Performance in Cleveland

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, behind a 38-point triple-double from LeBron. It was a truly dominant performance from start to finish for James, who always has an extra gear when playing in his hometown. After the game, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on LeBron's big performance.

In an Instagram comment, Kevin Durant said, "Easy work. It's funny how smooth this shit look at 48 years old lol." Durant, of course being hyperbolic with LeBron's age, is impressed with the level and fluidity that James plays with at this stage of his career. The two players have shared some iconic battles over the years; however, the respect remains mutual.

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2017, subsequently guaranteeing a Finals appearance, he gave the world an opportunity to see he and LeBron James go head to head on the game's biggest stage. Arguably the two best players in the world during those years, the individual matchup was always a sight to see, despite the distinct team advantage that Durant always had.

With LeBron James leading the league in scoring at 30 PPG, Kevin Durant is not far behind him at 29.6 PPG. The scoring title will likely be decided by less than half a point per game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid each at 29.8 PPG as well. Despite the competition that exists in that race, Durant is still able to appreciate what he sees LeBron James doing.

