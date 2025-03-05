Kevin Durant's Altercation in Clippers-Suns Goes Viral
No team in the NBA seems to be more dysfunctional than the Phoenix Suns right now.
Earlier this week, it was reported by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports that Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is reportedly "miserable to deal with."
As the Suns trailed the Clippers by 16 points at halftime on Tuesday night, that dysfunction was more prevalent than ever. In the first quarter, Budenholzer tried speaking to Kevin Durant, only to have Durant slap his hand away heading into a timeout. It was a moment that went immediately viral.
Granted, the Suns immediately went on a run to take the lead after this moment, but they lost the lead immediately after. It seemed like the hostile moment would be effective, but then the Clippers pushed again to take a 15 point lead at halftime.
"I don't want to be a hypocrite because I was that guy, I was tough to coach," NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal said on Inside the NBA about the moment. "When you're the leader of the team, it sets a bad example."
It remains to be seen whether the Suns rally to win the game, but they and the Clippers are desperate for a win right now. The Clippers have lost 6 of their last 8 games while the Suns have lost 8 of their last 10 games.
One of those teams has to win on Tuesday night.
