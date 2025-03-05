Kevin Durant's Honest Statement on Insane Suns Comeback vs Clippers
Just when things looked as bad as ever, the Phoenix Suns woke up. On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers dominated the Suns to take a 23-point lead, and many expected this struggling Suns squad to just roll over and give up.
Then, the Suns outscored the Clippers 43-22 in the fourth quarter to steal a comeback win. This was an incredible performance from the Suns at home, but also an embarrassing collapse by the Clippers.
Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant led the way with 34 points, but his 19 in the fourth quarter stole the show.
The Suns are still in an awkward position, sitting at 29-33 in 11th place in the West, but Tuesday's win could not have been any more needed. A comeback win like that can fuel a team's momentum, and with all of the injuries the tenth-place Dallas Mavericks are dealing with, the Suns could certainly leapfrog them with 21 games left.
After Tuesday's game, Durant explained what sparked the insane comeback and what the Suns need to do to continue to win as the regular season draws to a close.
"I think we played faster on the offensive side of the ball to start the fourth quarter... We played earlier in the shot clock to start the fourth," Durant said. "Just continue to communicate, play physical, do our work early... We gotta a little harder, up our intensity, we'll be fine."
Durant is one of the league's top superstars, and pairing him with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal was expected to go much better. As the Suns struggle to fight for a playoff spot, many question their future, but Durant is staying focused on this season.
