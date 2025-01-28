Kevin Durant's Kawhi Leonard Statement After Clippers-Suns
There was once a moment in time when it seemed like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant could have become teammates in the summer of 2019. While that never ended up happening, Durant has nothing but love for Leonard, especially as one of his peers who has also gone through serious injury.
While Leonard has seen a higher share of serious injuries compared to Durant, the two share a special bond as elite superstars who have successfully recovered from them.
After the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers on Monday night, Durant gave some encouraging words to Leonard as he gets back into playing shape from his most recent knee injury.
“He looks great to me," Durant said. "He’s moving in the right direction. Hate to see an all-time great have significant injuries and miss significant time. He means so much to the game of basketball. Around the world and in LA. It’s good to see him back.”
Leonard had been playing with 24-minute restriction that was increased on Monday night against the Suns. The Clippers superstar ended up playing 28 minutes against the Suns, getting some of his first 4th quarter minutes of the season. Unfortunately, he couldn't finish the game due to the restriction, but still looked great in his minutes.
Leonard finished the night against Phoenix with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 50% shooting from the field. While he remained efficient from the field, he still struggled to find this three-point shot, shooting 1/5.
After the loss, the LA Clippers finish the night with an overall record of 26-20, good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
