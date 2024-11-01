Kevin Durant's Statement After LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Went Viral
The Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers on Thursday night at Intuit Dome. Improving to 2-0 against their Pacific Division rivals on the season, Phoenix has already played the Clippers twice in Los Angeles.
Like the opening night game between these two teams, this game went down to the wire. Once leading by 21 points, the Clippers allowed a 39-point third quarter that saw their lead disappear. Unable to execute in the fourth quarter, the Clippers dropped their second-straight game to move to 2-3 on the season.
The Suns were led by Devin Booker who had 40 points on just 18 shots, but they also got contributions up and down their roster.
One player who was especially impactful for Phoenix in this game was rookie forward Ryan Dunn. Scoring 16 points, Dunn made four three-pointers, several of which game at timely moments in the game. Suns star Kevin Durant made a statement on Dunn after the game that went viral.
“He came to my academy,” Durant said when asked about training with Dunn.
Listening in on Durant’s media session, Dunn said, “You never invited me to your academy."
“He came to my academy over the summer and got it in with us,” Durant added. “He worked on all different parts of his game and we kind of kicked it a little bit. So he got comfortable. That young punk just gotta keep working, man.”
This postgame moment shared by Duane Rankin of azcentral has over 380,000 views on X. Fans loved these comments from Durant and the exchange between he and his rookie teammate.
