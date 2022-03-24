Kevin Durant Says Knicks Fans Have 'Built-In Hate' For Nets Players

With the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks sharing a city, there's a lot of animosity between the two fanbases. This was magnified during the 2019 free agency period, when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ultimately chose Brooklyn over New York. On a recent podcast episode, Durant shared his thoughts on that development.

"They respect us as players, but they definitely have this built-in hate for us," Durant said when asked about Knicks fans. "Obviously we in the same city, we're the big free-agent guys that they feel like we dodged the Knicks and went to the Nets, so that tone is around the city. But it's always good to have both teams doing well and fighting for playoff positions. It's only gonna be good for sports in the city. Hopefully for years to come, the Knicks and us stay in that playoff picture."

While Durant is hopeful that the Knicks can regain playoff positioning at some point, as he believes the rivalry is good for the city, that won't be happening this season. At 31-42, the Knicks are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, and five games behind the Atlanta Hawks for that final play-in spot. For the Nets, they are likely to finish 8th in the Eastern Conference, and play one of the Toronto Raptors or Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in game for the 7th-seed.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant's High Praise

Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron's Performance in Cleveland

Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP