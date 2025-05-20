Key Clippers Player Not Predicted to Re-Sign With Team
After posting career-high numbers in scoring and games played, Amir Coffey played a huge part in keeping the Clippers afloat while Kawhi Leonard recovered from his knee injury. His points per game jumped from 6.6 in 2024 to 9.7 in 2025, and he averaged the most minutes per game in his career as well.
Coffey was integral to the Clippers' defensive renaissance in 2025 and shot 40.9% from beyond the arc, becoming a key piece in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation. However, after a knee injury late in the season, Coffey never made it back into the rotation down the stretch and in the playoffs due to Bogdan Bogdanovic's emergence after the trade deadline.
A new story by Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron suggests that the Clippers could be looking to move off of Coffey.
“They have his full Bird rights, so they could trade him at a starting salary close to his $4 million amount from last season and acquire a player with a salary double that amount," Gozlan said of Coffey's contract.
While many contending teams could be looking for a player that provides as much value as Coffey does at the wing position, the Clippers could use his salary in a trade package. If the main objective for Los Angeles is to gain more size in the frontcourt and boost physicality, Coffey could be a massive piece of a deal to obtain it.
Los Angeles has two trade exceptions in its back pocket worth $6.5 million and $4.2 million, so it would be ideal to utilize Coffey's new contract (if signed) in a deal to gain more assets.
