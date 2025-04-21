All Clippers

Key Player Downgraded for Nuggets vs Clippers Game 2

The Denver Nuggets have downgraded forward Aaron Gordon ahead of their matchup with the LA Clippers

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers had one of the most intense playoff games possible to kick off their series, going down to the wire in an overtime thriller in Game 1. The Nuggets ultimately scraped out a win, but it did not come easily.

The Nuggets were led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals on 12-24 shooting from the field, overcoming a 32-point, 11-assist outing from Clippers star James Harden.

One of the most important players in Denver's win was standout forward Aaron Gordon, who contributed 25 points and 8 rebounds on 8-14 shooting from the field and 8-10 from the free-throw line.

Now, the Nuggets and Clippers are heading into Game 2 on Monday, but Gordon has been added to the injury report.

The Nuggets are listing Aaron Gordon as probable due to right calf injury management for Monday's game.

Gordon, 29, averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season with 53.1/43.6/81.0 shooting splits. The Nuggets are much better with Gordon on the court, so his dealing with an injury could be costly for Denver if it gets any worse.

The Clippers are now down 0-1 in the series after a crushing Game 1 loss, so catching a break with a potential Gordon injury could be what LA needs to make up for the overtime heartbreaker.

The Nuggets and Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Monday on TNT for a huge Game 2.

