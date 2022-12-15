Key Player Receives Last Minute Injury Update For Clippers vs. Timberwolves

Already without star big man Karl Anthony-Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing D'Angelo Russell in Wednesday night's game vs. the LA Clippers as well. The point guard was ruled out shortly before tip-off after being listed as questionable on the initial injury report.

The Clippers will not have their entire rotation healthy either, as both John Wall and Norman Powell are out for this game. With it being the front half of a back to back, the Clippers are resting Wall with the plan of playing him against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Russell was a major contributor during the play-in game last season that pushed the Clippers one game from elimination. The Timberwolves secured the 7th seed with that game, and it was largely due to Russell's performance. He did not carry that momentum into the first round vs. Memphis, but he is a big reason the Clippers went home early last year.

Without Russell and Towns, the Wolves will be very shorthanded vs. a Clippers team that is coming off of their best win of the season. That said, the Clippers have been very inconsistent this year, and are not in a position to take opponents lightly.

With this being an ESPN game, a lot of eyes will be on a matchup that still has a lot of star power between Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

