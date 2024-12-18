Klay Thompson on Verge of Making Big NBA History in Clippers-Mavericks
LA Clippers star James Harden has made waves in his two years with the franchise, despite being well past his prime. The 35-year-old guard is not scoring 36 points per game like he used to, but his veteran playmaking and signature shooting stroke have continued to will the Clippers to a 15-12 record on the season.
Harden is second on the all-time three-pointers made list, trailing only Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Harden, Curry, and other sharpshooters from that generation have altered the NBA landscape completely, paving the way for future stars to take their place as the league's top marksmen.
Curry's former teammate, Klay Thompson, is just 12 threes away from passing Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time list. Thompson and the Mavericks will face off against Harden and the Clippers on both Thursday and Saturday, as the Dallas sharpshooter has the opportunity to pass Miller while going against another top-five shooter.
Curry revealed what he expects to happen ahead of Thompson's potentially historic night.
"I'm sure at some point, I don't know what the margin is, I'm sure [Thompson] will be top three at some point if he stays healthy," Curry said. "I think it's only fitting that me, James, and Klay, at the end of our careers are one, two, three at some point. If that can happen, that would be beautiful. We'll pass the baton off to the next generation of guys that'll probably be trying to catch us when it's all set and done."
Curry admitted how he wants the top three three-point shooters on the all-time list to be himself, Harden, and Thompson, which would be fitting as this generation's top shooters. While it would take an insane performance from Thompson to pass Miller on Thursday in LA, it would be fitting to do it against Harden.
