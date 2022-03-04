Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reacts to Poor Shooting Night

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson says he has to be better

The Golden State Warriors have lost three-straight games, and are just 3-7 in their last 10 contests. They got Klay Thompson back from an illness on Thursday night, but he struggled in his return to the court. Shooting just 6/17 from the field and 2/8 from deep, Klay had some very uncharacteristic bad misses that made it seem as if he just wasn't himself out there. After the game, he didn't make any excuses.

"I gotta make some shots. I can’t be airballing, shooting off the side of the backboard. I gotta be better. It’s on me. I did not play well tonight," Klay said after the loss to Dallas. He admitted that he wasn't able to move around much while dealing with the illness, but added that any time he's on the floor, he expects greatness. There were not excuses coming from Klay after the rough outing.

With the Memphis Grizzlies also losing, the Warriors maintain their half-game lead on the Western Conference's 2-seed. While still in control of that spot for now, the Warriors certainly have to figure out a way to start winning games in the absence of Draymond Green. Seeding isn't everything in the NBA, but history does favor teams who finish higher in the standings.

For Klay Thompson, he knows he has to be better, and is focused on doing exactly that.

