All Clippers

Knicks Make Jalen Brunson Injury Announcement Before Clippers Game

The New York Knicks make Jalen Brunson injury announcement before Los Angeles Clippers contest

Liam Willerup

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have spent the end of their week in Los Angeles, kicking off their five-game West Coast road trip with contests against both of the LA teams. On Thursday, the Knicks suffered a tough overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 63 points.

Heading into Friday night's contest against the LA Clippers, there was concern from the Knicks regarding Jalen Brunson after he exited the game following a collusion with Lakers guard Austin Reaves that left Brunson limping off the court. Before the game, the Knicks made an announcement on their star guard.

The Knicks PR account posted that Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain, as his status will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Knicks went on to lose to the Clippers on Friday night, pushing their losing streak to three games, with three more games still to go on their road trip. Given the two-week timeline, that means a potential for Brunson would come as early as March 22nd, when the Knicks host the Washington Wizards.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunso
Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A strong candidate to make an All-NBA team this season, Brunson entered Friday's contest averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists in 61 appearances. Now, without him, the Knicks will have to rely on reserve guard Miles McBride and the rest of the starting lineup in his absence.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach

James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving

Norman Powell Breaks Silence on Injury Against Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News