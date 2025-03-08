Knicks Make Jalen Brunson Injury Announcement Before Clippers Game
The New York Knicks have spent the end of their week in Los Angeles, kicking off their five-game West Coast road trip with contests against both of the LA teams. On Thursday, the Knicks suffered a tough overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 63 points.
Heading into Friday night's contest against the LA Clippers, there was concern from the Knicks regarding Jalen Brunson after he exited the game following a collusion with Lakers guard Austin Reaves that left Brunson limping off the court. Before the game, the Knicks made an announcement on their star guard.
The Knicks PR account posted that Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain, as his status will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Knicks went on to lose to the Clippers on Friday night, pushing their losing streak to three games, with three more games still to go on their road trip. Given the two-week timeline, that means a potential for Brunson would come as early as March 22nd, when the Knicks host the Washington Wizards.
A strong candidate to make an All-NBA team this season, Brunson entered Friday's contest averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists in 61 appearances. Now, without him, the Knicks will have to rely on reserve guard Miles McBride and the rest of the starting lineup in his absence.
